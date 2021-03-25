Wait for a new plan to permit Oxbow development

Friends of the Napa River submitted a letter to the Planning Commission March 2, 2021 regarding concerns about the Oxbow District and its Napa River.

Dear Planning Commissioners,

Friends of the Napa River on Sept. 16, 2020 sent you a letter regarding the Oxbow District and our concerns about future development there. Friends has continued to review the draft 2040 General Plan and we continue to have significant concerns regarding the impacts to the Napa River and the Oxbow District. Upon review, we find little to suggest that any of the recommendations from the 2018 Urban Land Institute's (ULI) report to the City Council have been included in the Draft General Plan. As you know, the 2040 General Plan will be the guiding document for development in the City and the Oxbow.

Realizing that the 2012 Downtown Specific Plan was inadequate in addressing the Oxbow District, the City retained a ULI panel to research and recommend what might be done to address the unique elements in the Oxbow District. There was great concern that using Downtown 2 densities, FAR's, and heights would be inappropriate in this special neighborhood.