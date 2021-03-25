Wait for a new plan to permit Oxbow development

Friends of the Napa River submitted a letter to the Planning Commission March 2, 2021 regarding concerns about the Oxbow District and its Napa River.
Dear Planning Commissioners,
Friends of the Napa River on Sept. 16, 2020 sent you a letter regarding the Oxbow District and our concerns about future development there. Friends has continued to review the draft 2040 General Plan and we continue to have significant concerns regarding the impacts to the Napa River and the Oxbow District. Upon review, we find little to suggest that any of the recommendations from the 2018 Urban Land Institute's (ULI) report to the City Council have been included in the Draft General Plan. As you know, the 2040 General Plan will be the guiding document for development in the City and the Oxbow.
Realizing that the 2012 Downtown Specific Plan was inadequate in addressing the Oxbow District, the City retained a ULI panel to research and recommend what might be done to address the unique elements in the Oxbow District. There was great concern that using Downtown 2 densities, FAR's, and heights would be inappropriate in this special neighborhood.
The ULI report is clear that the Oxbow District should be treated as its own unique area separate and distinct from Downtown core. The ULI report recommends that the Napa River be the focus of the District and that it should celebrate the Napa River creating access and recreational opportunities. Further, the report recommends maximizing the District's river and hillside views, that it be human scale with lower heights and massing, be pedestrian friendly, eclectic, and artsy, all of the qualities loved by locals and visitors alike. The ULI report emphasizes the need for the Oxbow District to have welcoming entrances on First Street as well as from the Oxbow Commons Park.
As you are considering the draft Land Use Plan, we encourage the Commission to have a specific discussion about the Oxbow District and the ULI recommendations. We are deeply concerned that allowing development using the dated Downtown Specific Plan rather than the newer ULI recommendations will forever change this special Napa place. Please incorporate the ULI recommendations into the 2040 General Plan's policies and regulations and allow this beloved District to evolve appropriately.
Thank you for consideration and hard work.
Sincerely,
Robert Zlomke, President
On behalf of the FONR Board of Directors
For more information, you can find the ULI TAP report on the city of Napa's website.
In April, the City Council will have a hearing regarding the progress and contents of the Draft General Plan. We hope that the mayor and council will want to look hard at the Oxbow District's current development standards and take the time to incorporate ULI recommendations into the 2040 General Plan.
Francie Winnen, secretary
Friends of the Napa River
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS