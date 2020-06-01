Waiting in line for my test

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Got COVID tested one recent morning. Drove to Napa Fairgrounds to make my appointment time. Cones set up with tons of signs: Do not open windows, no photos or filming. In line now 10 minutes. Got to Station A. Checked my ID through my window. Lady went back and pulled a sealed file from a box and put on my windshield. There are about 15 people on staff in bright green shirts, masks.

Moving slowly, went from one lane to two. Station B and C are under a tent. This is where the testing occurs. As I get closer the man directs me to lane C, music blasts’ The Beach Boys. I mouth :are you a volunteer?” He nods yes. “Thank you,” I shout, window rolled up. He reads my lips, gives me the thumbs up.

Lots of yellow tape roping off the lanes with the words “crime scene, do not cross.” Yikes. I am intrigued. What’s next? Up ahead under the tent are two people per lane who are conducting the tests, dressed to the nines in blue gown, masks and clear plastic shields.

To my right is Chardonnay Hall with a tent set up. Must be for the volunteers. I see a van that says, Community Outreach Team with the motto “Get to know us before you need us.” We sure need you. They are part of the Napa Sheriff’s department.