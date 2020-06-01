Waiting in line for my test

Got COVID tested one recent morning. Drove to Napa Fairgrounds to make my appointment time. Cones set up with tons of signs: Do not open windows, no photos or filming. In line now 10 minutes. Got to Station A. Checked my ID through my window. Lady went back and pulled a sealed file from a box and put on my windshield. There are about 15 people on staff in bright green shirts, masks.
Moving slowly, went from one lane to two. Station B and C are under a tent. This is where the testing occurs. As I get closer the man directs me to lane C, music blasts’ The Beach Boys. I mouth :are you a volunteer?” He nods yes. “Thank you,” I shout, window rolled up. He reads my lips, gives me the thumbs up.
Lots of yellow tape roping off the lanes with the words “crime scene, do not cross.” Yikes. I am intrigued. What’s next? Up ahead under the tent are two people per lane who are conducting the tests, dressed to the nines in blue gown, masks and clear plastic shields.
To my right is Chardonnay Hall with a tent set up. Must be for the volunteers. I see a van that says, Community Outreach Team with the motto “Get to know us before you need us.” We sure need you. They are part of the Napa Sheriff’s department.
Up ahead another helpful sign stating, “for the test you will have a swab put into your nose.” There is a picture of a nose, side profile and a blue swab.
There are hand-written signs on some cones saying “BottleRock, May 23, 2020.” What a confusing thing to read? Thanks for the reality check. BottleRock was supposed to happen this weekend featuring Stevie Nicks. I can imagine the crowds, the excitement, the fun in the sun feeling. But instead. I’m about to get my mucus extracted from my nostril. I’d rather be listening to Stevie.
“Wait here until called,” is my next direction 32 minutes since entering this maze. Next, “take the test” the sign reads ahead. By the way, all signs are first in English then Spanish. I’m practicing my translation skills ‘hagase el examen’.
Under the tent “turn off your engine” is hand-written. The other signs, bare the aforementioned BottleRock, are beautifully typed, professional. I’m next.
I approach, roll window down. The instructions: “I’ll ask you to blow your nose and put on a face mask not covering your nose. I will put this swab in your nose and roll it around taking about 10 seconds. Ok, ready”
Yes, I nod.
“Look straight ahead, comfortably rest your head on headrest, here’s the swab.”
She shows me like it a tasty lolly pop. It goes it goes into my nose. Ok. Easy at first. All of a sudden, the swab stops, and the rolling starts. If feels like sandpaper rubbing in the back of my nose in an area I’ve never felt before. Harder and harder it grinds. Owww. This hurts. 10 seconds was a few minutes ago. This is painful and I’m tearing up.
It’s worse than the lip threading I had a few years back to clean up my little hairy, lady mustache.
Finally she pulls out that pesky swab. Now I know how a dog must feel when a sticker burr gets caught up her dog nostril, lodged up the nasal cavity.
That’s it. “Yikes” I blurt out loud, “that hurt.” As graceful as an angel, the poker nurse replies calmly, sincerely “I’m sorry about that.” She meant it.
She tells me, results by phone means you have the virus and if the response comes by email you are COVID-free. Call your doctor if positive. I wanted to ask, “where’s my lolly pop?” as I rolled up my window.
Driving away the sign reads “Thanks for helping with study of Coronavirus!” Yes, it hurt but it helped too I thought to myself.
If this helps us get back to normal, find a vaccine, maybe next year at this very time BottleRock will happen and all of this will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the history books.
Monicamary Falcon
Napa
