Wake up, everybody!

It feels like a really bad nightmare, and in that hallucination, we’re stuck in the middle of a war we weren’t prepared to fight, a war that could only begin after we became a nation divided. The old “divide and conquer” theory, works every time right? Not here, not now and not ever — now is the time for us to wake up from that bad dream.

Our Napa Valley community is less divided and determined to work together to fight the war on this pandemic — together. We were the first California county to reopen, largely due to our collaborative community effort, but also because of our individual willingness to take personal responsibility for the health and safety of others — our families, neighbors, friends and even local businesses.

It may not always seem like it, but we continue to fight hand-in-hand in our little bubble, despite the uncertainty surrounding us. It’s very difficult and frustrating but gives me hope that we will get through this. It’s the reason I tell people all the time that as bad as times have been — through earthquake, fires and the now the pandemic — I wouldn’t want for me or my family to experience going through any of it in any other place, with any other community.