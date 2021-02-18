 Skip to main content
Wake up to what's happening to our democracy

Wake up to what's happening to our democracy

The letter in the Saturday, Feb. 12, opinion page submitted by Tom Prescott is so on-target I am compelled to respond with an "Atta Boy, Tom"  ("Time to shine a conscious light on our Constitution").

I spent my career of 40 years in the fire service in Napa and hope there are more Napans, as well as U.S. residents, with Tom's viewpoint. If we don't wake up and see what is happening to our democracy, our descendants will be living in a country under authoritarian rule.

Don Cohn

Napa

