Walk or run facing traffic

This may be only my second time ever writing a letter to the editor. I’ve lived in Napa for over 30 years so that must be important to me. I’m not going to speak of politics, the election, COVID, school closures or economics. I’d like to speak about common sense.

I live outside of the Napa city limits, in a neighborhood without sidewalks. I jog, walk or exercise my dog almost daily, as do the other members of my family. It is good to see neighbors and friends enjoying the outdoors as well. Here is my pet peeve. Why do people walk on the wrong side of the street?

I would say 50% of people who I’ve come across walk with their backs to ongoing cars. Are they crazy? I see dog walkers, packs of runners and single pedestrians. Don’t they know that this is dangerous? Since I am walking on the correct side of the street, facing the oncoming cars, I come face to face with these clueless individuals. They want to pet my dog or give me death stares since I won’t make a wide circle around them.

Before sitting down to write this, I spent five minutes researching online, and was happy to find out that there are laws and rules. It only makes sense but if you want data and proof here it is.