I was thrilled to see the article last Sunday about getting out in nature for our health, both physical and emotional ("'Forest bathing' walks encourage deep connection to nature," Dec. 9).
There is plenty of research supporting lower heart rate and blood pressure, slowed breathing, and decreased stress hormone levels when we spend time in nature. As well, a Stanford study demonstrated a decrease in depression due to less rumination -- overthinking -- when outdoors. As stress and loneliness are prevalent in our society and responsible for poor health on so many levels, here is an easy and free fix.
Shinrin-yoku, which originated in Japan in the 1980s, is one form of forest therapy, a growing practice nationwide.
Your AP article from out of the area, however, did little to connect your readers with local resources. The ParksRx group encourages health facilities to get their patients outdoors, the Napa City Parks and Recreation as well as Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District regularly offer residents opportunities to get outdoors.
We have fantastic open spaces in our area such as Skyline Park, Moore Creek and Westwood Hills, among others. I am looking forward to even more open spaces in our area.
It might just cure what ails us.
Fay Sady
Napa
