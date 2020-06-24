Warning sirens are not the best solution

During Mr. Canning’s presentation, he implied that everyone in the county has at least 2G cellular service, which is enough to receive a call or a text, and, therefore, enough to get the county’s emergency Nixle alerts.

In terms of access to internet services, two former telecom industry insiders discovered that the telecoms owe states billions of dollars to install fiber optic to all premises and won a court case that will allow states to collect the money owed (Irregulators v. FCC). The County of Napa can work with the state to access that money to provide free, safe high-speed internet to homes and businesses in need.

Finally, there are risks involved with a local government entering into such an agreement with a private entity-- risks that local taxpayers would bear. What if Illumination Technologies failed to maintain the monopoles and upgrade them as new and better technologies became available? What if the corporation went bankrupt or out of business? Would the county lose its ability to regulate what are destined to become cell towers to protect the environment and public health, as well as taxpayers from liability? What if there were complaints about them? Who would be responsible-- Illumination Technologies or the county? What would happen to the value of the property near them?