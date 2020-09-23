Was it fear or ignorance?

I’m always curious when I see someone opposed to policies designed to reduce institutional racism and economic and social inequalities. Is it fear or ignorance that drove Jim Asbury to write the recent letter “Progressivism is a scourge on our country” (Sept. 18)? His “strong objection” to the term "white privilege" certainly seems to be based on ignorance, so I would like to share an article with the sincere hope that he read it and come to understand that while it is a true social problem, it doesn’t mean he hasn’t earned his accomplishments in life" "What is White Privilege, Really?" Tolerance magazine, Fall, 2020.