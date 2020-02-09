OK, firstly, I probably don’t have the right to an opinion. But I didn’t really watch the halftime. It was muted while I did Sudoku.
So the old privileged white guy is more interested in numbers than women.
But whenever I looked up, I saw the sexy, sexy. I applaud the choice of Latinas (ah..but who chose, and why?)
I applaud women getting in touch with their sexuality as long as it’s personal ( and better yet, in my vicinity).
But was this just a marketing tool? And does that matter?
Is it just that the only thing less attractive than a thong was that silver monstrosity?
Am I just too old? Although I’m constantly thinking of the world I’ll (increasingly, more willingly) leave behind, its time for my generation to start to fade.
So, I guess, vote for Bernie? I mean he’s really old, but he’s willing to open the gate. Y’all can close it later.
Zachary Stockton
Napa