Dear NVR Editorial Board: Love you guys!
No, really. But I’m still not willing to join in the hysterical groupthink that constitutes the common mainstream media response to all things Trump. Did I watch Trump’s joint press conference with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki? Yes, I did. I’m still not “scared.” I’m still not “alarmed.” I’m still not worried about imaginary associations of Trump to Russia.
At issue is whether Trump showed due deference to our “professional intelligence community.” Let me remind you of an encounter Trump had with the intelligence community early in his presidency.
Directed by intelligence pro John Brennan (who voted Communist in 1976, back when the Soviet Union still existed and was explicitly seeking the overthrow of the U.S. government), intelligence pro James Comey (whose family wore pussy hats at a demonstration against Trump’s inauguration) briefed the President on a bogus dossier that alleged golden shower activity in a Moscow hotel room – and, as Comey himself has admitted, deliberately withheld information about the origin of the document, which had been produced by British intelligence pro Christopher Steele and financed through an intermediary by the Hillary campaign.
Under the circumstances, isn’t it reasonable for Trump to be skeptical about the professional intelligence community?
And that’s just Trump’s personal perspective. Let me remind you also that, under the direction of intelligence pro Robert Mueller (now pursuing porn stars and Playboy bunnies through the tangle of Trump’s horn dog past), the pros at the FBI ignored warnings from those wascally Wussians and allowed the oppressed Tsarnaev brothers to blow up the Boston Marathon.
Many of us would sooner trust in a fortune teller with a little downtown storefront than in the upper echelons of the U.S. intelligence community.
So, you ask, am I a mind-numbed Trump zombie who will never see the pink light no matter what happens? No, indeed, dear editorial pals! I can tell you exactly what will make me start experiencing apprehensions, alarms, and anguish over the alleged Trump-Russia connection.
-- If Trump is caught on open mic promising Putin a reduction in U.S. military capabilities – and then delivers – I will shake so hard that my molars will come out.
-- If Trump concludes a deal with a Russian client state that includes a $1.7 billion payment – money Trump knows will go toward global terrorism – I will need a fifth of Johnnie Walker Black just to get through the moment.
-- And, if Trump draws a red line in the sand for another Russian client, talks tougher than Tarzan, then fails to enforce said boundary, I will give a primal scream that can be heard at least as far as Sebastopol.
In other words, If Trump takes actions – the operative term here – that in any way resemble Obama’s disastrous actions, I’ll hurl myself from the Trump train without waiting for a stop.
And that’s a promise!
Tom Riley
Napa