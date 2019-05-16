Curious as to what happens to the leftover food from BottleRock? Well, for the third year in a row, Waste Not Napa Valley will be ‘gleaning’/collecting recoverable food to be re-distributed to local neighbors in need throughout the Napa Valley.
Did you know that 19 percent of children in the Napa Valley are considered 'food insecure' – meaning that they do not know where/when their next meal is coming from or have an occasional or constant lack of access to food? That’s nearly 6,000 children.
Recovered food is redistributed through local non-profits serving the Napa Valley. In the past, Waste Not Napa Valley has gleaned over 10,000 pounds of leftover food that would have otherwise gone to landfill (or hopefully some to composting) – in one year.
When food/organic materials head to the landfill, it creates the most dangerous greenhouse gas, methane. Not only is the group helping feed our community – it is also make a large positive environmental impact.
Waste Not Napa Valley is a grassroots team working to reduce food waste in Napa County. We’d like to thank BottleRock/Latitide 38 for supporting our efforts.
Want to learn more? Check out wastenotnapavalley.org
Betsy Cipriano, volunteer
Waste Not Napa Valley