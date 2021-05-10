Wasteful watering policies on full display

I commend the Napa City Council for taking action to urge citizens to cut back on their water usage by at least 15% . One of my pet peeves and concerns (especially this year) is the amount of utterly wasteful landscape watering I see on a daily basis on my early morning walks in both the Hidden Hills and Buhman Ranch subdivisions. It seems to me that virtually all these residents must feel entitled to wastefully and on a daily basis water their lawns in order to maintain them in a bright emerald green hue.
And to make matters even worse, the median on Tall Grass Drive was being watered recently with multiple sprinkler sprayers even though there is considerable standing water in the low parts of the ditch that slope downwards towards Partrick Road.
My guess is that these two neighborhoods have wording in their covenants and conditions that require home owners to maintain their lawns in pristine golf course like conditions. However, I feel something must be done to put some teeth into the suggested cutbacks that were enacted.
I understand the difficulty from a practical matter that my concerns may have for council members. This may be especially hard for Councilperson Beth Painter, who I have supported and agree with on most issues but who also represents these residents. After all, they are constituents and voters. However, just because someone resides in a $1.5-$2 million home should not entitle them special privileges at the expense of the greater community good.
I, for one, have removed my lawn and planted drought resistant landscaping that is on drip irrigation and is not programmed for daily usage.
Perhaps a discussion with the homeowner association board leadership seeking their support would be a good first step.
Thanks for allowing me to express my views.
John Sensenbaugh
Napa