Wasteful watering policies on full display

I commend the Napa City Council for taking action to urge citizens to cut back on their water usage by at least 15% . One of my pet peeves and concerns (especially this year) is the amount of utterly wasteful landscape watering I see on a daily basis on my early morning walks in both the Hidden Hills and Buhman Ranch subdivisions. It seems to me that virtually all these residents must feel entitled to wastefully and on a daily basis water their lawns in order to maintain them in a bright emerald green hue.

And to make matters even worse, the median on Tall Grass Drive was being watered recently with multiple sprinkler sprayers even though there is considerable standing water in the low parts of the ditch that slope downwards towards Partrick Road.

My guess is that these two neighborhoods have wording in their covenants and conditions that require home owners to maintain their lawns in pristine golf course like conditions. However, I feel something must be done to put some teeth into the suggested cutbacks that were enacted.