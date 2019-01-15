A beautiful total eclipse of the moon will be visible on Sunday evening, Jan. 20. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth, and full moon align, and the moon passes through earth's shadow.
The moon will start to move into earth's shadow, called the umbra, at 7:34 p.m. PST in the southeastern sky. Soon after that, one can see the moon's edge (called its limb) enter earth's shadow and start to become dark. A partial eclipse will be observed for more than an hour as the moon moves deeper and deeper into Earth's shadow until it is totally eclipsed, beginning at 8:41 p.m.
Totality will last for an about an hour, with mid-totality occurring at 9:12. At 9:43 p.m. the moon will begin to leave the Earth's shadow, and the subsequent partial eclipse will last until 10:50 p.m.
This entire eclipse event will last for more than three hours, but one can get a lot of pleasure by viewing for just a few minutes. This particular eclipse occurs at a convenient evening time, so if the-weather cooperates, this is a great chance to see a total lunar eclipse without going out in the middle of the night.
No telescopes or other optical aids are needed to see and enjoy the eclipse, but binoculars will make it more vivid. If it is cold but clear out, you can watch the eclipse through a window from within your home if you have a view of the southern sky.
The totally eclipsed moon will take on a dull rusty red-orange color (which some call a blood moon) due to the absorption of the blue and green parts of the solar spectrum as sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere on its way toward the moon. In other words, the moon's reddish glow is caused by light from all the sunrises and sunsets on Earth.
There is an interesting astronomical curiosity occurring during this lunar eclipse. Some will call this a "supermoon" because this eclipse will also occur near the time when the moon is near perigee, its closest point in its orbit about earth. This will make the moon appear about 7 percent larger than normal, but this slight increase in size is really not noticeable.
During the eclipse, look for two equally bright white stars above the moon; these are Castor and Pollux, the two brightest stars in Gemini. The very bright star to the south-west of the moon is Sirius, the Dog Star, which is the brightest star (excluding the sun) ever visible from earth. The well-known constellation Orion is clearly visible to the west.
Let's hope for good weather. The next total eclipse of the moon visible from this area will not be until May 2021, at about 4 a.m.
John Charlesworth (Star Man)
Emeritus Professor of Physical Sciences
Napa Valley College