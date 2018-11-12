Californians were asked this month to approve ballot measures to sell bonds for school improvement projects that, if passed, could total more than $12 billion in local borrowing in coming years.
The requests are fewer than in the 2016 general election, when more than 180 school bond measures were on local ballots, but still a hefty reflection of the ongoing plans to repair and renovate public schools in California.
The state plans to spend $11,639 per each K-12 student this year. This money is just for the classroom, and can't be used for capital projects. Thus California is among the top ten states in the United states and spends more than three times the K-12 expended by several other states.
A UC Berkeley study in 2012 put the statewide backlog of needed repairs and renovations at $117 billion over the next decade. As a result, local bond measures have proliferated, particularly since 2000, when voters lowered the threshold for approval of school bonds to 55 percent, rather than the two-thirds supermajority that had been the earlier requirement.
In June 2018, fully 86 percent of the proposed school bond measures in California passed, including Napa Valley Unified School District's Measure H. Statewide, these bonds added more than $45 billion in property tax debt. New bond measures are already being planned for our 2020 ballots.
Arguments for these measures run the gamut, though most concentrate on the basics of “It is for the kids” while commonly citing the chronic problems of heating, cooling and leaky roofs. School bond consultants have developed a ready market for their business of providing support for justification and promotion of school bond measures.
School safety has become a “hot-button” issue for voters following recent, tragic school shooting incidents. A predatory tactic has developed to cite safety and security in the appeals to voters to get bond measures passed. Most school district bond measures now have ballot wording that explicitly states the bond funding would go toward improving school's safety and security systems.
Despite new requirements that districts specify how they will spend bond proceeds, most of the measures are worded in ways that maximize flexibility in how the money is spent. A continuing criticism of school bond measures has been that the ballot statements do not specify exactly how much money will be devoted to each of the proposed projects.
The lack of specificity in bond measures is a major reason the required bond oversight committee function in monitoring the spending of bond funds is typically ineffective in preventing problems. This problem was clearly cited in the Napa County Grand Jury report of cost overruns for the Napa Valley Unified School District Measure H school bond.
While voters approved $9 billion to fund the first statewide bond to be approved in a decade local measures remain a major source of funding for capital and facilities expenses such as school construction, renovation and technology upgrades.
The statewide bond program is an additional incentive for schools to try passing local bonds. This is because the state funds new school facilities and renovations and repairs on a first come, first served basis as well as partially on the local school district funding.
Critics of this system say it favors wealthier school districts that have the bonding capacity to raise more money and specialized staff to navigate the cumbersome application process. Meanwhile, the state has typically released only a fraction the state's authorized funds.
Jack Gray, director
Napa County Taxpayers Association