Watch the hands and ignore the lies

We as individuals have a choice to make in the next few months. Same as we had a choice to make in 2016. Different players, but it essentially boils down to the same choice.

We either vote for the current incumbent (or as I view him the “Incompetent in Chief”) or Joe Biden. Like our choice in 2016 we either pick a con artist or someone who understands why government exists. And how the U.S. has historically interacted with the rest of the world.

The difference today is we have three years of a track record on the incumbent to use as a guide. Biden has a lengthier record in government, so we have more factual information available to assist us in making a choice.

I was a cop for 30 years. I was trained and relied on the following to survive and go home at the end of each shift. I was taught to watch the person's hands. To ignore what they were saying. By watching their hands, you would get a clue as to what they were going to do.

It was a given that people lie. They will tell you whatever version of the story they believe will put them in the best light.