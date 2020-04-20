Watch the hands and ignore the lies

We as individuals have a choice to make in the next few months. Same as we had a choice to make in 2016. Different players, but it essentially boils down to the same choice.
We either vote for the current incumbent (or as I view him the “Incompetent in Chief”) or Joe Biden. Like our choice in 2016 we either pick a con artist or someone who understands why government exists. And how the U.S. has historically interacted with the rest of the world.
The difference today is we have three years of a track record on the incumbent to use as a guide. Biden has a lengthier record in government, so we have more factual information available to assist us in making a choice.
I was a cop for 30 years. I was trained and relied on the following to survive and go home at the end of each shift. I was taught to watch the person's hands. To ignore what they were saying. By watching their hands, you would get a clue as to what they were going to do.
It was a given that people lie. They will tell you whatever version of the story they believe will put them in the best light.
The point being, I’m hoping everyone will base their decision not on the nonsense spewed by the nominee or a TV personality. Base it on what the nominee has actually accomplished. Ignore the conspiracy nonsense and use your common sense. I think if people use that methodology and think critically the choice should be a relatively easy one.
I’ve already made up my mind on the incumbent. I believe he’s caused too much damage to our country already. I’m tired of the Trump show even as it at times is entertaining for the idiocy he spews. I believe he’s caused too many Americans to die by his incompetence.
As I said, I’m a former cop. I didn’t vote for the Incompetent in Chief in 2016 for the same reason I became a cop. I have never liked bullies. And that is unfortunately all that he is. A spoiled, rich bully who parlayed hate/fear of immigrants and the racism of those Americans who thought it was too much for a black man to be president.
I didn’t buy his marketing pitch last time because I looked at what he’d done. That told me what a mess he was as a human being. But unfortunately too many others took him at his word (watch the hands and ignore the lies). While it wasn’t the majority of Americans it was unfortunately too many who did in some critical states.
Here’s hoping Americans make a better choice this time.
Tim Cantillon
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!