I usually don’t write letters to the editor because frankly they fall on deaf out of touch ears, but I had to say something about what has happened to Doris Gentry ("Rare disagreement flares at Napa City Council annual planning retreat," Jan. 16)
This is so embarrassing as a Napan to watch this partisan circus unfold.
The city council named Doris as vice mayor. Then they have a little meeting and decide to take the title away from her because they don’t like how she uses it?
This makes the crazy British Parliament look like sane people.
I cannot frankly believe how petty and childish this city council has become
As a Napan, I am outraged and embarrassed at their actions. If they think this move will detour voters from the upcoming mayoral election, boy do they have that wrong. They have learned nothing from the current news cycle.
As we see, the harder the Democrats try to remove Donald Trump from office the higher his approval rating goes. Apparently Napa city council doesn’t get the real news.
Pam Silleman
Napa