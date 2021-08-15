Water conservation efforts in St. Helena

We want these fines and penalties to be taken seriously, as it is a very serious situation, but just as with the pandemic we want everyone to get through these circumstances together.

So it is that spirit of cooperation that is most important here. We need everyone to understand their allotments/ranges and to appreciate the need to stay within those allotments/ranges, and to be supportive of others to do the same. Again as with the pandemic, this is a time to all work together, to understand each others critical needs and work to support each other within the community.

At the Aug 10 City Council meeting, we received data that showed all of our different sectors - residential, non-residential/commercial, etc. - have all been attaining significant and above targeted levels of conservation. This is really excellent work and we will need to sustain this over the coming months as we work through harvest and our historically dry months.