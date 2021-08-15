Water conservation efforts in St. Helena

Water issues in St. Helena, Napa County and throughout California are very real with this low water year, and we must all work together, large users and small to maximize conservation and efficiencies.
As with the pandemic, this is a time to find common ground and work together towards solutions in a balanced way.
That means conserving all we can on all levels, large water users and small, working together. Every gallon saved today will benefit us later.
It's also important to know that just as with the pandemic we are working both within our St. Helena jurisdiction, as well as engaging throughout the county and beyond to regional, state and federal levels so that we all maintain as much stability as possible through whatever challenges we meet due to the low water situation that affects us all.
While St. Helena Phase 2 water restrictions are challenging, they give us a clear strategic approach to managing the situation through this summer and into next year.
Until more rain comes, our goal of remaining in Phase 2 water restrictions instead of the more severe Phase 3 is attainable if we all work together.
As a significant measure in St. Helena we have endeavored to create "guardrails" regarding fines and penalties to help ensure manageable penalty situations for residents and businesses.
We want these fines and penalties to be taken seriously, as it is a very serious situation, but just as with the pandemic we want everyone to get through these circumstances together.
So it is that spirit of cooperation that is most important here. We need everyone to understand their allotments/ranges and to appreciate the need to stay within those allotments/ranges, and to be supportive of others to do the same. Again as with the pandemic, this is a time to all work together, to understand each others critical needs and work to support each other within the community.
At the Aug 10 City Council meeting, we received data that showed all of our different sectors - residential, non-residential/commercial, etc. - have all been attaining significant and above targeted levels of conservation. This is really excellent work and we will need to sustain this over the coming months as we work through harvest and our historically dry months.
Again, it is important for our community to know that while working within our St. Helena water system and water security framework for best ways forward, including looking at additional outside water procurement and other contingencies, we are also communicating countywide, regionally and beyond, and the interconnectivity of our St. Helena system to the larger county, regional and statewide systems gives us additional tools and opportunities for water assurity/security as we work through this challenging situation.
Water conservation also has revenue implications for our city water and wastewater funds. City Council and staff are factoring this into our considerations and approaches.
The St. Helena City Council, staff and community have demonstrated over the past two years a consistent ability to navigate remarkably challenging and compound circumstances such as a global pandemic, nationwide social justice issues and wildfires surrounding us.
While our water situation is of extreme concern, I am confident in our ability as a town and region to collectively work through this situation in a balanced, calm and effective manner.
Thank you all for being pro-active on our community water conservation efforts.
Disclaimer: I am submitting this correspondence as an individually elected public official in the position of mayor of St. Helena, but the opinions expressed herein are mine individually and do not represent the positions of the St. Helena City Council or the City of St. Helena.
Geoff Ellsworth, Mayor
St. Helena