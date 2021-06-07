Water diversion for Napa County vineyards harm Napa city residents

Faced with extreme drought and restrictions on domestic water use, groundwater depletion, wildland, and urban interface mega-fires, collapse of upland forest resources and decimation of the Napa River and its many tributaries, Napa city water users dependent upon Lake Hennessey, may wish to reach out to their elected City Council members and ask why the continued destruction of their watershed is permitted without notice to Napa city residents? City of Napa water users could, for example, request city staff provide a quarterly report, publicly noticed through the agenda process of all vineyard, winery, hotel/resort projects proposed by the county of Napa that are within any city of Napa municipal watershed.

While environmental justice and access to clean, affordable water may seem the stuff of wretched San Joaquin Valley towns, city of Napa residents too are victims of water inequities under the current Napa County Board of Supervisors “agricultural development above all” policies, which according to the county of Napa General Plan, denote virtually every single acre of land in the Lake Hennessey watershed to be open for vineyard and winery development.