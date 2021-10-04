 Skip to main content
Water for the critters

Plants are suffering in the drought. So are deer, opossums, skunks and all the other wild critters who roam our not-so-rural neighborhoods. One recent morning I filled a 5 gallon bucket with water and put it in my front yard near the street. I hope the family of deer who live in a sheltered space across the street will discover it. Along will the fox and skunks that are frequent visitors.

Perhaps you can do the same if you have wildlife in your neighborhood. Let’s see how many 5-gallon buckets will appear on your street. And if you have a birdbath, keep some water in it. They love a splash now and then.

Iris Barrie

Napa

