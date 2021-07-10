Water restriction equitability in St. Helena (copy)

The water restrictions recently implemented by our city are wholly inequitable. They’ve pitted residents against businesses, resulting in negativity and anger between residents and between residents and businesses. It doesn’t need to be this way, but changes will need to be made.
The city mandated residents to collectively reduce water consumption by 43% while asking businesses to reduce consumption by only 10% (from their 2017-2019 averages). They support this equity gap due to concern for business investments with complete disregard for the investment homeowners have in their properties, which is often a large part of their life savings.
This implies local business investment is “more important” than home investment. This is quite puzzling given residents collectively provide more revenue to the city than businesses through property taxes and sales tax as well as supporting our community through volunteering to support clubs, community programs, local sports, and youth programs. Residents are the lifeblood of our town.
Recently city public notices admonished residents for not saving enough water (in May 2021) while noting that businesses met their goal. This suggestion that businesses made sacrifices to conserve and meet their goal is false praise. We’d really like to hear what changes and conservation efforts businesses (especially the large water users receiving 1 million gallons or more a month) made in May compared to the base the city gave them. City government needs to come clean on the situation handed to businesses that allows them to do virtually nothing and still meet their 10% reduction goal.
Most commercial water customers are not operating today (2021) anywhere near the levels they were in the base years (2017, 2018, 2019) you selected for them. Some examples to illustrate this fact: due to COVID, restaurants don’t have the customer counts today compared to 2017-19 (Culinary Institute is nearly closed), hotel occupancy rates are much lower (Meadowood is closed), and retail foot traffic is down significantly.
Also, due to last year’s fires, there have been sharp declines in on-premise wine sales and tasting room traffic; winery water customers have less bulk wine, are bottling less wine, and likely will crush less in 2021 compared with the base years. About the only local businesses currently operating at the base level are grocery stores and hardware stores.
How to correct this situation, and therefore get real water savings from our commercial water users? We request that the city change (correct) the requested reductions by commercial users. Your restrictions as they currently are will not result in new/ongoing water savings (are faulty) because they rely on faulty assumptions: that commercial activities in 2021 will be at the same level as in the base years (2017, 2018, 2019). City Council needs to revisit this sooner rather than later.
We ask, what has the city specifically asked commercial customers to do? Has the city at a minimum asked them to do the following (and confirmed they have):
• Convert all urinals to waterless systems;
• Confirm all toilets are using 1.5 or less gallons per flush;
• Signage asking customers and employees to conserve water;
• Signage at hotels and spas requesting short showers;
• Signage requesting hotel guests to not require fresh linens each day;
• Require all spas and health clubs to forbid members from coming in just to shower.
• Limiting fleet vehicle and truck washings to once a month.
• Eliminate hosing down outside areas, concrete pads, etc.; they can be swept;
• Reduce all outside landscape watering by 43%;
• Reduce vineyard irrigation by 43% (even if well water, groundwater effects all citizens);
• No tilling of vineyards (dust requires us to wash our cars, houses, solar panels, furniture);
• Forbid washing the outside of winery tanks and commercial buildings.
• Forbid the hosing down of grape bins and gondolas not owned by the winery.
As for residents, this situation is most likely the opposite. With people working from home, cooking and eating more at home, planting gardens, and students homeschooled, residents would obviously be using more water than in the past. The city should be celebrating the significant conservation of its residents given the difficult and changed conditions. Everyone we know has made big changes to their water uses and is living within their allotments. We believe that commercial users also must make big changes. It is only fair.
Of special note is Healdsburg’s decision in support of equitable water restriction requiring both businesses and residents to reduce water use 40%. The city needs to make changes to the commercial water use restrictions quickly such that real conservation can occur and help all of us get through this difficult time. The residents have more than sacrificed. We ask for equitable water restrictions and for all water customers to help protect our water resources for our entire community. Now it is time for the city to ask our businesses to do the same.
Mark Smithers and Tom Belt
St. Helena