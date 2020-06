× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I notice that your Associated Press articles said that George Floyd was pinned to the ground by police for “several” minutes.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “several” as "more than two but fewer than many.” The true time of 8 minutes and 46 seconds does not fit the minimizing term “several.”

Please avoid use of this misleading term.

Carol Lilleberg

Napa