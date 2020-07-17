We agree on Scott Sedgley as Napa mayor

My husband and I do not agree on almost anything to do with politics. But we do agree on who we want for mayor.

We were both born and raised in Napa, and love this town. We have know Scott Sedgley for over 25 years and he is exactly the guy Napa needs right now. He is still the honest, thoughtful and hardworking man we have known all these years. He has been involved with the community and took care of our town when he was a fire captain and he will do the same job as mayor.