The recent article "Tree care and birds" by Bill Pramuk (Jan. 5) brought tears to my eyes.
He extols the virtue of trees and their benefit to birds, noting that “Birds rely on trees and when we do tree work we put them at risk.”
I’d like to believe that the city of Napa cares about birds and other wildlife but my experience over the past two years proves otherwise. I watched in dismay as 75 trees were destroyed on the wooded lot adjacent to mine.
Smaller trees were cut down with chain saws. Large trees were broken at their knees and brought down by a combination of sawing and pulling until they shook the land with their last sound.
Their roots were ground down by huge machines. Other machines reduced these stately pines and redwoods to wood chips. It was horrible to watch.
This will happen again because the city of Napa has a policy that housing development companies building on what is called “infill” do not have to file an Environmental Impact Report. In other words, the developer can do whatever they want to the land and no one can protect the trees.
The land next to me was denuded completely; not a living thing left. In its place sit 19 homes crowded together and selling for exorbitant prices.
The city of Napa needs to change the “infill” policy if it really cares about birds, wildlife, trees and by extension, us. I organized the neighbors, spoke at LAFCO, the Planning Commission, and the City Council to amend this project before it got started. We lost big time and so did the birds.
Sudie Pollock
Napa