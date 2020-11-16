We are all part of the Napa Valley community

I’d like to thank Supervisor Belia Ramos for her well-written letter to the editor, "Learn the facts about American Canyon" (Nov. 9) that was in response to the letter to the editor, "American Canyon is not part of the Napa Valley" (Nov. 2).

The letter from Ramos mentioned the many contributions that American Canyon residents offer the Napa Valley and as a representative of the whole country, I wholeheartedly agree with her.

With all the division in our state and our country, we do not need such division in our local communities. We should focus on what we can do as a united community for the greater good of all residents of Napa County. We have five cities in Napa County and they are all important, including the city of American Canyon.

Thank you to Supervisor Ramos for standing up for the people of American Canyon.

Together we are stronger, than the sum of our parts. One team, one fight, together.

Bill Dodd