We are all victims of governor's relationship with PG&E

Recently I read the Elias commentary about Newsom and his relationship with PG&E ("Newsom must stop favoring big donor corporations," April 6). As a wildfire victim of the 2017 Atlas Fire, having lost everything we own, we are still in a state of limbo waiting to be made whole as a result of this tragedy. There are many victims that are still waiting for this and it almost four years since this happened.
I guess I was naive in 2017 to assume that victims would have a priority. How sad it is that all wildfire victims are victims of the governor's relationship with PG&E. Wow.
Georgene Larsen
Napa