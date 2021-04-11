 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We are all victims of governor's relationship with PG&E

We are all victims of governor's relationship with PG&E

{{featured_button_text}}

Recently I read the Elias commentary about Newsom and his relationship with PG&E ("Newsom must stop favoring big donor corporations," April 6). As a wildfire victim of the 2017 Atlas Fire, having lost everything we own, we are still in a state of limbo waiting to be made whole as a result of this tragedy. There are many victims that are still waiting for this and it almost four years since this happened.

I guess I was naive in 2017 to assume that victims would have a priority. How sad it is that all wildfire victims are victims of the governor's relationship with PG&E. Wow.

Georgene Larsen

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News