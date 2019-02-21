The new recommended changes to the 1991 conservation regulations sound so good. Regrettably the unintended consequences will have far reaching effects.
For unproven political and environmental benefit, the recommendations will only increase the value of developed land for the benefit of the vested and increase the cost of entrance for all those not yet here.
If water quality, biodiversity, and human impacts are problematic then they are existing problems, not future problems. The elephant in the room is existing development, not future development. The politically untouchable grandfathering of all past development should be looked at before we expand existing government regulation.
If there was even a small incremental change toward existing norms at the time of redevelopment it would have an impactful and positive effect. Over time, there would be improvements similar to what we have seen with the effects of the 1991 conservation regulations. We would all have contributed equally, both the haves and have-nots, both the present and future stake-holders.
Maybe that’s too simple and makes too much sense?
To put it mildly, we are highly regulated. The cost and impacts of the regulation are borne by all. Why come up with new thresholds (70 percent rather 60 percent and 3:1 rather than 2:1) when the existing thresholds have been shown to help but don’t apply to all?
I would consider changing to “Why come up with the new thresholds (70 percent rather than 60 percent and 3:1 rather than 2:1) when the existing thresholds do not apply to all?”
Napa is strong because of the people who have come here. Let us not stymie the opportunities of the future for the benefit of the present vested stakeholders. Let us not further bar entrance to those not yet here.
Lee Hudson
Owner
Hudson Ranch