I'll wager a bet The Register's "Crazy for Sourdough" story (May 20) entices others to try their hand at this satisfying activity.

As I write, the aroma wafting from our oven is two loaves of whole wheat, wheat germ and crushed pumpkin seed sourdough bread.

Waiting its turn to get into the oven next are two sourdough pizzas.

Sylvia Falcon

Napa