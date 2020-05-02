We are equipped to deal with challenges

Set up Alternative Care Sites (ACS), like what San Luis Obispo County is doing. Emergency leaders there are transforming Cal Poly's Recreation Center into a site for COVID-19 patients. The ACS is not meant to run at the full capacity of a hospital, but instead is designed to relieve the pressure from local hospitals by providing nearly 900 beds. It’s intended to house patients that are too sick to be at home but not quite sick enough to need major hospital care like ventilation. Field hospital sights were designated by Newsom early on in this process, which included our Napa Valley Expo location. Why are we not going forward with this critical response?

And then there is still the matter of more community-wide testing. After speaking to leaders in the medical care industry including a contact at Abbott Laboratories, we believe that more testing capabilities will be available soon. When the testing flood gates begin to open up, the Napa Valley needs to be included in that distribution.

We need to make testing accessible to all health care and essential workers first. We are hoping for several layers of testing that will eventually get our community back up and running. This will take an incredible amount of leadership, organization, and resources – and a coalition including our public health department, wine industry leaders, and local non-profits.