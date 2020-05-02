We are equipped to deal with challenges

Since my last letter ("Ramp up testing so we can make strategic decisions," April 3) things have ramped up on the hospital front lines, indefinite statewide shelter in place orders and mask requirements announced, and also in the efforts of communities to step up organization and resources to fight the pandemic.
Again, we are asking the Napa Valley community to step it up and prepare a plan for when COVID-19 comes knocking more loudly at our door. According to all of the recent reporting and feedback from health care leaders we have not seen the extent of cases here yet. We have every right to believe the tidal wave is heading our way.
So, where do we start? Let’s supply masks to all essential workers in our community. An article recently featured in the Napa Valley Register highlighted three local organizations who are helping with that effort, Operation: With Love From Home, Napa Valley CanDo and Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD).
Their coordination is a perfect example of how our community reacts to disaster and pivots into relief. We now know that cloth masks are an adequate solution to help stop the spread in a community – we need to leave the supply of N95 masks to our front line health care providers, and supply cloth masks to all nursing homes – patients and staff, agriculture and food service workers, construction crews, and to all staff of essential businesses still remaining open.
Set up Alternative Care Sites (ACS), like what San Luis Obispo County is doing. Emergency leaders there are transforming Cal Poly's Recreation Center into a site for COVID-19 patients. The ACS is not meant to run at the full capacity of a hospital, but instead is designed to relieve the pressure from local hospitals by providing nearly 900 beds. It’s intended to house patients that are too sick to be at home but not quite sick enough to need major hospital care like ventilation. Field hospital sights were designated by Newsom early on in this process, which included our Napa Valley Expo location. Why are we not going forward with this critical response?
And then there is still the matter of more community-wide testing. After speaking to leaders in the medical care industry including a contact at Abbott Laboratories, we believe that more testing capabilities will be available soon. When the testing flood gates begin to open up, the Napa Valley needs to be included in that distribution.
We need to make testing accessible to all health care and essential workers first. We are hoping for several layers of testing that will eventually get our community back up and running. This will take an incredible amount of leadership, organization, and resources – and a coalition including our public health department, wine industry leaders, and local non-profits.
Napa Valley has a very active non-profit community, and already we have seen many of them step it up. Folks like Michael Rupprecht, Executive Director of The Hero Foundation, who are designing and selling “Be a Hero Stay Home” t-shirts on their website with all proceeds going to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's COVID-19 Response Fund. And he wants to do more, telling us: “As you can imagine, my team and I are more than up for this. Efforts that we have made and have in store in response to the COVID-19 outbreak are what we are deploying forth to the best of our ability with our current resources, but with more information and resources I have a very strong feeling that we can initiate an impactful response operation especially with our team and volunteer base."
An example of how Napa can assist with more testing in the community is to look at what actor Sean Penn’s non-profit CORE is doing in L.A. They have partnered with the city to take over drive-through test sites so that the first responders currently working them can get back to the front lines.
They are doubling down on the efforts to try and avoid the situation that is happening in New York and other hot spots around the country. The organization was able to act fast. CORE CEO Ann Lee told ABC News, “we can do things first, take on the risk, but then we can’t take it to scale – we need those partners to take it to scale.”
LA County is currently running 2,000 tests a day. Again, Napa will need those partners too, and we believe they are here in our community waiting to be called to action.
Napa Strong – we are equipped to deal with challenges, this is an important one that needs quick action and strong leadership. Let’s create our own roadmap and be a successful example for other communities to emulate. Otherwise I believe we may be sitting ducks.
Julie Savoia
Napa
