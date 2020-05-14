We are surrendering our rights

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Reading the article about Fumé Bistro being shut down by the county ("Napa County shuts down indoor dining at Fumé Bistro & Bar," May 8), I wasn’t sure what was more distressing: another business struggling to survive and keep people employed under the absurd and draconian lockdowns and forced business closures, or the inexplicably strong support the orders still enjoy among the governed, despite ample evidence that the risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 is vastly lower than early models predicted.

We have lost all sense of perspective. We have willfully surrendered our Constitutional rights in exchange for a veneer of “safety” while our economy implodes. And we have set a dangerous precedent in that government will now be expected to step in and control many aspects of our lives in order to save us from all manner of risk, whether real or merely perceived.

This is not the America that I grew up in.

James Barrett

Napa