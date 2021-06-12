We are working hard – Thank you for your support

As we approach re-opening city of Napa offices, I reflect on the vast accomplishments of the Community Development Department over the past 14-plus months. Comprised of six divisions; Planning, Building, Housing, Code Enforcement, Parking Management, and Economic Development—the entire department had to significantly alter the approach to conducting business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In particular, this article showcases the Planning and Building Divisions, highlighting their hard work and accomplishments over the past year.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the Planning and Building Divisions implemented a variety of strategies to ensure that the city continues to offer the best service possible to our customers while keeping everyone safe.
For example, to keep construction projects moving as best they could and minimize risks to the public and city staff, the Building Division operated on an appointment-only basis throughout the pandemic. The division accepted in-person application submittals by appointment, and customers graciously scheduled their visits ahead of time and waited outside of city offices for their turn. This supported the needs of Napa residents as well as the construction industry, as illustrated by the following performance metrics:
• 4,423 permit applications received, 1,422 plan reviews conducted, 970 of these reviews were conducted in-house (significant savings vs. past practice of outsourcing).
• 4,198 permits issued by appointment only with modified operating procedures.
• 17,578 building inspections performed virtually and with modified inspection procedures.
• Over 9,000 phone calls handled with over 5,000 customers served at the Building Department counter for permit submittal/resubmittal and permit issuance purposes as well as meetings for questions about Building Codes and processes.
Alternately, the Planning Division began working remotely in March 2020 but still remained available to assist customers in a variety of ways. Immediately, the division moved to a 100% electronic plan submittal process which saved customers money in printing costs and allowed city staff to expedite the distribution and review of plans. Throughout the pandemic, the Planning Division has fielded and returned over 4,000 voicemails from customers seeking zoning or other planning-related information.
While meetings look different with offices closed to the public, the Planning team and other development review staff have still regularly met with members of the public utilizing various platforms including Microsoft TEAMS and Zoom. We have found that meetings via video-conference improve time efficiency for all — it saves clients the time it takes to travel to our office, especially since many are not located in Napa, and it allows city staff to easily access virtual meeting space from their home or work office. We have also heavily utilized the “old fashioned” phone call method to help a wide range of customers.
In addition to regular planning work, the Planning team has also assisted more than 50 businesses with free permits to use outdoor areas on city land and on private land to allow businesses to keep operating during the pandemic. During the same time period, the Planning team ushered more than 250 housing units through the public approval process, supported the issuance of building permits for more than 140 residential units, and also ushered multiple key commercial projects through public review including the renovation of the Exertec building and former Burger-Fi buildings on First Street, and the Food City shopping center.
When our offices open to the public again, we will maintain some of the changes that came about in the past year. For instance, we will continue to encourage customers to make appointments for the efficient use of their time and ours, and we will accept walk-ins as well. We will retain our paper-free planning review process to help facilitate project review and to minimize costs.
It’s also important to note that the re-opening of city offices will not solve our ongoing challenges with legacy recordkeeping issues and off-site file storage. And like many industries affected by the pandemic, staffing levels are lower than normal, which places further emphasis on the need for efficiencies in communications and information flow.
I am proud of the work performed, not just by the Planning and Building divisions, but of the Housing, Economic Development, Parking and Code Enforcement Divisions as well. We have made it through a difficult time in the city of Napa’s history and are coming out of it stronger, more appreciative of our community, and ready to continue the work to serve and improve our beloved city.
Vin Smith
Community Development Director
Interim Parks & Recreation Director