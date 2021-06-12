We are working hard – Thank you for your support

In addition to regular planning work, the Planning team has also assisted more than 50 businesses with free permits to use outdoor areas on city land and on private land to allow businesses to keep operating during the pandemic. During the same time period, the Planning team ushered more than 250 housing units through the public approval process, supported the issuance of building permits for more than 140 residential units, and also ushered multiple key commercial projects through public review including the renovation of the Exertec building and former Burger-Fi buildings on First Street, and the Food City shopping center.

When our offices open to the public again, we will maintain some of the changes that came about in the past year. For instance, we will continue to encourage customers to make appointments for the efficient use of their time and ours, and we will accept walk-ins as well. We will retain our paper-free planning review process to help facilitate project review and to minimize costs.

It’s also important to note that the re-opening of city offices will not solve our ongoing challenges with legacy recordkeeping issues and off-site file storage. And like many industries affected by the pandemic, staffing levels are lower than normal, which places further emphasis on the need for efficiencies in communications and information flow.