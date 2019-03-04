"Religious symbols and their meanings are sometimes lost on us. Very often, we see a holy symbol and don't really know what it means. In other cases, some common religious symbols become so popular that their actual meaning is lost in history. In fact, some religious symbol means can also shock. For example, the cross is the most well known holy symbols for Christianity. But actually, the cross represents the persecution of the Jews and early Christians by the Romans. So in the holy signs of a religion, we can sometimes find traces of its history. Symbolism thus works by popularity and interpretations. Religious symbols and their meanings can change according to the person interpreting it. For example, the swastika to Hindu is the holy symbol of peace. This motif is drawn on pots and home entrances. But to a Jew, it is the sign of Hitler's Nazi regime that represents nothing but death and devastation." -- Anwesha Barari, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2013
If we vilify the swastika with such zeal, then why not vilify the cross with equal zeal? Throughout history, both have represented death, pain, and misery. Are we not in a politically correct society and trying to eliminate any such items? Realistic approach?
We choose only what we want and can never predict what will become "wrong" in the future and should never ignore what was "right" in the past because it is now connected to "wrong" in the present.
Frank Thompson
Napa