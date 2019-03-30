I would like to thank Kennedy Ervin for writing "Don't Turn Your Back On the Planet" (March 25). I am very pessimistic that we will address this urgent problem in time.
The reason? Apathy. Climate change--meh--we've always had climate change. Two degrees of warming--so what? It would probably be nice to have winters that are a little warmer; if summer is hotter, well, that's why we have air-conditioning.
Polar ice cap melting? Probably a good thing--ships will be able to get through.
Flooding along the world's coasts? So what? We don't worry about flooding here in North Dakota!
We humans, and I certainly count myself, have always been greedy and rapacious. If there's a drought or the game gets scarce, we just move on. Guess what? We can't do that anymore (unless you count the incredibly hostile environments of the moon and Mars.)
"Moving on" worked great for a really long time. It took humans 200,000 years to reach one billion people, then just 200 years to get to 7 billion, where we are now--and counting.
Homo Sapiens. Sapiens means "wise." Yes, we are adaptable and very clever, but we are not wise. If we were we would stop despoiling and destroying Earth, so beautifully suited to the life of mankind and all other life.
Kennedy Ervin's letter is a very eloquent plea from a young person who will inherit this devastation. I am old. I don't know why I care about this because I won't live to see it. We are lulled into complacency. Look outside--our environment is still beautiful but it cannot last unless we change our ways. I am angry, sad, and very dispirited.
Jan Wheadon
Napa