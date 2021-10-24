Napa Finance Director Anne Cardwell will start her new job this week ("City of Napa hires former Vallejo interim city manager Anne Cardwell as finance director," Oct. 20). The city manager of Napa was compelled to defend her involvement in a lawsuit where she is accused of discriminatory and harassing conduct.

I find her qualifications as a finance director even more unacceptable with degrees in psychology. City executives can't find a candidate with a degree in finance or business and not involved in outside distractions?

Seems to me that there are lots of fully "qualified" candidates instead of another city's legal baggage. I'm sure we could do better, and not dwell on someone's past shortcomings.

Bill Mellberg

Napa