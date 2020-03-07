We couldn’t save our community walnut tree

Our little walnut tree on the corner of Madrona Avenue and Hudson Avenue in St. Helena, which we have been decorating for the various holidays for many, many years now, had to be removed to make way for the new tower that PG&E will be installing this coming week.

We looked at every possible option to save it, but it was not possible to do so. As such, we very carefully cut it down right at ground level, and we have placed it in a wine barrel with cement to hold it in place. It is now situated by the bench that was gifted by the St. Helena Beautification Foundation in my Mom's honor -- this is in front of our stone winery building on Madrona Avenue. We will determine its final location once PG&E has completed its work. In the meantime, you will see St. Patrick's decorations on it in March, as always.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Long term, we will be determining how we will best move forward. If this little tree will hold up, we will keep it for as long as we can and continue to decorate it. If this gets unworkable over time, we will find a way to replace it, either with a real tree or with an artistic rendition thereof. Regardless, the Novak family and all of us at Spottswoode are committed to continuing this tradition started so many years ago by my mom, Mary Novak.

Our St. Helena community is very special, and we feel truly fortunate to be a part of it. Thank you.