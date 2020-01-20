Napa Valley Unified School District 2020 - 2021 calendar extends the school year three weeks into June. Yes, this year, the school year ends June 5 and next year it will end June 16 ("'New normal' of fires, blackouts leads Napa school district to build cancellation days into schedule," Jan. 18).
I spoke at the school board last week asking them to not approve this calendar but to get input from all the teachers, staff and parents. I asked them to do what we have done in the past when making major changes to the school year, which was to put out three different calendars: the traditional calendar, the one proposed and a third calendar. All stakeholders were to rank their first and second choices.
The 2020-2021 school calendar Fall Semester is 80 days while the Spring Semester is 100 days with a potential additional three days. American Government and Economics are semester courses.
The Fall Semester being more than a month shorter means students learn less. Government and Economics are mandated by the state. Students have to pass in order to graduate. I already have textbooks that are over 10 years old. The students were in first grade when these books were published.
Now students will learn less about American Government and Economics during Fall semester.
I sat and listened to school board members acknowledge how this calendar is a "stop gap." What does that mean? You do not want to take the time to have the stakeholders provide input? Why? Why couldn't our elected officials wait until February after all the stakeholders have given their input to adopt a calendar?
Why was the 2020-2021 calendar sent out the first day of finals have to be approved four days after we come back from Winter Break?
Why is it impossible to wait until February to get stakeholder input?
We deserve better from our elected officials. Our students deserve better.
Patricia Woichik
Napa