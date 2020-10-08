We didn't sign up for this

The Board of Supervisors, airport agencies, the city manager of American Canyon, and Napa downtown commercial developers are busily moving ahead with plans to enlarge and expand our local airport, to create "the Skyport to the Wine Country."

But those of us living under the landing path, who have been subjected to the conversation-stopping roar of approaching jets, have been appreciating the peace and quiet during the last few months. The increasing frequency and sound volume of the jets overflying our homes is not what we signed on for when we bought homes miles from the local airport.