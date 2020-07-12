As the United States tops 130,000 killed by COVID-19 and orders go out to reclose parts of 19 California counties, I thought, “we do it for Napa.”
We do it for Napa
We are doing it
For our community
We truly are
Most of us
Personally don’t fear
This disease COVID
It would be lousy
To get it
But we would probably live
We think We’d end up OK
This is the first year
In years I haven’t gotten a winter/spring flu or cold
Probably because I’ve been sheltering
Most years
My public contacts
Catch me a disease
It travels around with me
For sometime
Before I figure out I’m sick
It shows up with
Weary aches
Coughs and sneezes
I continue life until
I’m just too sick to go on
So I sit out a couple of days
Then I limp back into the fray
Coughing into elbow
Attempting to remember
Fist or elbow bumps
Don’t shake hands
Don’t shake hands
Looking at it now
That’s how I’ve handled
Sickness
I’ve been a spreader
And that’s been
With diseases we have
Medicines for
How many
Napans have
I contaminated
Lord knows
My germ spread
May have killed
A little old woman or man
And that’s with an illness
We have medicine for
So
Now we physical distance
Mask up, stay home
Wash, wash, wash
Stay in our bubble
Your bubble is
Those you live with
Not just for ourselves
We’ll probably live
All of us
Have contributed
We’ve listened to
Dr. Karen Relucio
A sleepless woman
Who has brought
Doctor’s knowledge
Love of our community
To giving/translating advice
To make coherent orders
That most of us have followed
Again
Not out of fear
Out of helping
Preserving our community
As we head back Into this still
COVID world
Numbers of cases will spike
It’s more important than ever
Physical distance, mask up
Wash hands, stay in your bubbles
We love our community
We want it
Working, healthy
Again
Physical distance, mask up
Wash hands
Stay in your bubble
Brad Wagenknecht
Napa County Board of Supervisors
District 1
