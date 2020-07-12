We do it for Napa

As the United States tops 130,000 killed by COVID-19 and orders go out to reclose parts of 19 California counties, I thought, “we do it for Napa.”

We do it for Napa

We are doing it

For our community

We truly are

Most of us

Personally don’t fear

This disease COVID

It would be lousy

To get it

But we would probably live

We think We’d end up OK

This is the first year

In years I haven’t gotten a winter/spring flu or cold

Probably because I’ve been sheltering

Most years

My public contacts

Catch me a disease

It travels around with me

For sometime

Before I figure out I’m sick

It shows up with

Weary aches

Coughs and sneezes

I continue life until

I’m just too sick to go on

So I sit out a couple of days

Then I limp back into the fray

Coughing into elbow

Attempting to remember

Fist or elbow bumps

Don’t shake hands

Don’t shake hands

Looking at it now

That’s how I’ve handled

Sickness

I’ve been a spreader

And that’s been

With diseases we have

Medicines for

How many

Napans have

I contaminated

Lord knows

My germ spread

May have killed

A little old woman or man

And that’s with an illness

We have medicine for

So

Now we physical distance

Mask up, stay home

Wash, wash, wash

Stay in our bubble

Your bubble is

Those you live with

Not just for ourselves

We’ll probably live

All of us

Have contributed

We’ve listened to

Dr. Karen Relucio

A sleepless woman

Who has brought

Doctor’s knowledge

Love of our community

To giving/translating advice

To make coherent orders

That most of us have followed

Again

Not out of fear

Out of helping

Preserving our community

As we head back Into this still

COVID world

Numbers of cases will spike

It’s more important than ever

Physical distance, mask up

Wash hands, stay in your bubbles

We love our community

We want it

Working, healthy

Again

Physical distance, mask up

Wash hands

Stay in your bubble

Brad Wagenknecht

Napa County Board of Supervisors

District 1

