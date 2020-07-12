× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the United States tops 130,000 killed by COVID-19 and orders go out to reclose parts of 19 California counties, I thought, “we do it for Napa.”

We do it for Napa

We are doing it

For our community

We truly are

Most of us

Personally don’t fear

This disease COVID

It would be lousy

To get it

But we would probably live

We think We’d end up OK

This is the first year

In years I haven’t gotten a winter/spring flu or cold

Probably because I’ve been sheltering

Most years

My public contacts

Catch me a disease

It travels around with me