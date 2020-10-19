We endorse Beth Painter for Napa City Council

We are writing to endorse Beth Painter in the District 2 race for Napa City Council. We have known Beth for over 25 years and believe she is the best-qualified person in the District 2 race.

Beth is a professional planner and also holds a seat on the Napa City Planning Commission. She currently has the recommendation of most local politicians, including but not limited to, Mike Thompson, Bill Dodd, Jill Techel, the Board of Supervisors, the Napa County Planning Commission, the Regional Parks and Open Space Director and a long list of others. In addition, she is supported by a diverse group of local organizations including Napa County Latinex, Farm Bureau, Democrats of Napa Valley and many others.

From a personal standpoint, we know Beth as someone of the highest integrity and honesty. She is a tireless worker and someone we know will work hard to represent the people of Napa County.

Martin and Shelly Mochizuki

Napa