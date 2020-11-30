 Skip to main content
We have a vaccine – now what?

We recently learned that two highly effective COVID-19 vaccines have been created and may be widely available by next April. Welcome news for everyone. Now the focus is on the problems inherent in a mass distribution of these perishable medicines.

The one question no one is yet willing to address is who will pay for the shots. Will they be covered by insurance? If so, how much will insurance cover? What about people who are not insured? If you think these vaccines that were created with taxpayer money will be free, guess again. The drug companies would not have rushed to create them if there wasn’t the prospect of huge profits.

This is yet another medical issue that people wouldn’t have to worry about if America had single-payer Medicare for All. Having a public option available won’t help. We need single-payer healthcare now.

Paul Gridley

Napa

