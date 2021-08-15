We have many valid concerns about monopoles

We have raised valid concerns regarding the risks of adding 23 new cell towers, most planned for the valley floor in areas that already have good cell phone reception and in close proximity to homes, businesses, and schools. These risks include a negative aesthetic impact to the region as a whole— a region dependent on tourism based as much on its scenic beauty as the quality of its food and wine— as well as an increased risk of fires caused by the cell towers themselves, a concern the fire chief brought up early on.

However, those living closest to the towers would bear the brunt of the risks in terms of the reduced enjoyment of their properties, decreased property values, and possible health effects from the wireless radiation. The county recently installed a pilot monopole across from Soda Canyon Store to “gather information about the process.” What the county should have learned from the neighbors’ feedback was that residents do not want such a monopole near their home.

Far from being “no cost,” as ITC and county staff repeatedly claim, this project has far too many costs, albeit indirect ones, especially when there are better, safer alternatives.