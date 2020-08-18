× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I cry every time I think about Sandy Hook. It just breaks me. I think about those desks, and the little hands that were resting on them. I think of the blossoming minds, the laughter and joy that is children.

I believe that no amount of grief can accurately reflect the terror of that day. But I have relived that moment more times than I can count.

Often I stumble into conversations believing that we all lived through that day as Americans. It’s an anxiety inducing moment. “I’m being cornered for siding with slaughtered school children. I have to get out of here.”

It eats away at you to see such lack of humanity in your community. To see such brazen unfiltered violence unleashed on you. This weekend, it was in the parking lot of our local grocery store.

And so we hold our heads and mourn. But I am screaming inside.

Joshua Rosenthal

American Canyon