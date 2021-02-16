A lot of people say there's no difference between Democrats and Republicans. A lot of people point out the differences on social policy- abortion, gun control, immigration. But when you only look at foreign and economic policy, our country hasn't changed for many decades. That's because we live in an empire. We just don't say that part out loud.

Within the empire, it is tolerated to argue about abortion access or LGBTQ equality, gun control and immigration, because those things don't affect the structure of empire. And when someone does talk about changing the structure of empire, they are smeared as "Putin's puppet" or "Russian bot." One MSNBC host insinuated that Bernie Sanders would execute people in Central Park, if elected.

The empire propagandists on mainstream media report international stories through a lens of empire that assumes the U.S. military is an international police force that holds other countries accountable for daring to go against U.S. interests, and millions of people are fooled into believing that it's normal for the U.S. military to be fighting against other counties' rebellions, overthrowing other countries' leaders or punishing countries for shipping goods to places the U.S. has sanctioned.