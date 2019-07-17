Pondering the recent outburst of President Trump telling people to go back where they came from. How many generations do we look back and deport people? If an immigrant has a child here does that child “come from” here and get to stay, but Mom and Dad must leave? If there are three generations of immigrants from a foreign country must they all go back, or just that first one?
What’s lost in this hubbub is the true history of immigration to the Americas. I am tenth-generation American. My ancestors emigrated from England in 1635. That’s 15 years after the Pilgrims on the Mayflower, and by the way, they found only Indians - now properly called Native Americans.
However, the “Native Americans” did not evolve here. It is a widely accepted theory that the first inhabitants of the Americas crossed from Asia over the Bering Land Bridge which existed during the Ice Age. So all of us have our roots in other parts of the world, i.e. we are all descendants of immigrants, and if we must leave, North America would have zero population.
But maybe, since they were here first, our Native Americans could make the argument that the rest of us are all aliens and must leave. I recall a T-shirt I saw in a Maine gift shop. On that shirt was the face of a person who was obviously there to depict a Native American, and wording on the shirt said something like “Resisting alien invasions since 1492."
So where am I going with this? I am not advocating completely open borders, but rather an efficient, humane system of controlling immigration through prompt processing of applications to come into our country. That does not mean just “rubber stamping” those applications Maybe we can also look at helping the Central American countries from which so many people are emigrating. Might our money be better spent by helping people in their own countries than by holding them in internment camps?
Finally, it seems clear to me that the world has become a much smaller neighborhood with the creation and spread of the internet. Instantaneous communications can be had by ordinary people all around the world. We must learn to live together in this world.
Charles Morse
Napa