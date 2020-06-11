We must change our culture by our behavior

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have something to say about the tragic death of yet another human of color, namely George Floyd. First, let me say I am an old (white) man. I am not a stable genius. In fact I am pretty ordinary. I do read and think, and I've had 77 years of experience in life.

Some years ago, I had an epiphany while filling out a form that asked me my race.

It struck me that race is about origins. Did I come from white? 'No,' I thought. I can from human beings. Since that time I have written, in the "other" box, human.

So I suggest there is extant in the earth only one race. Quite specifically homo sapiens — wise men and women. According to science, we humans have evolved from a less wise but still homo.

According to the Bible account, we are all made in the image of the Creator. My reading of this book makes no distinction regarding value to the creator based on skin color.

Recently, I have been reading "One Blood," a book by John M. Perkins. Mr. Perkins is a "black" homo sapiens BTW. He wrote the following, affirming my thought. Here is the quote from the book: