We must change our culture by our behavior

I have something to say about the tragic death of yet another human of color, namely George Floyd. First, let me say I am an old (white) man. I am not a stable genius. In fact I am pretty ordinary. I do read and think, and I've had 77 years of experience in life.
Some years ago, I had an epiphany while filling out a form that asked me my race.
It struck me that race is about origins. Did I come from white? 'No,' I thought. I can from human beings. Since that time I have written, in the "other" box, human.
So I suggest there is extant in the earth only one race. Quite specifically homo sapiens — wise men and women. According to science, we humans have evolved from a less wise but still homo.
According to the Bible account, we are all made in the image of the Creator. My reading of this book makes no distinction regarding value to the creator based on skin color.
Recently, I have been reading "One Blood," a book by John M. Perkins. Mr. Perkins is a "black" homo sapiens BTW. He wrote the following, affirming my thought. Here is the quote from the book:
"From our early days as a country we adopted the practice of slavery and demonized the slave as inferior, subhuman, and deserving of exploitation. For this wicked system of slavery to survive there had to be distinctions made between normal folks and this new breed of people that would be treated like animals. This is where the idea of race came into play. The truth is that there is no black race—and there is no white race. So the idea of 'racial reconciliation' is a false idea. It’s a lie. It implies that there is more than one race. This is absolutely false. God created only one race—the human race ... I will not use the term 'racial reconciliation' but will instead use multiethnic reconciliation, biblical reconciliation, or unity because they more closely describe what we’re trying to accomplish. Biblical reconciliation is the removal of tension between parties and the restoration of loving relationship."
It seems to me that every time we speak of race in regard to human interaction we support and give life to the lie that Mr. Perkins wrote about. Our nation as we know it would not have become what it is today, good or bad, except for the institution of slavery.
If you think that's not a true statement, I suggest you read Jill Lapore's book "These Truths." You'll discover facts like blacks outnumbering white 4 to 1 in the colonies and 8 to 1 in the Caribbean during the Revolutionary War.
I believe our thinking influences our actions and our actions influence others. I grew up with prejudiced thinking. My parents were not evil; they passed on what their culture "spoke" to them. We must change our culture by our behavior. Let's at least start by speaking the truth.
I hope I have the courage to speak against the lie of "racial" inequality at every level and hope you will as well. Let's seek ethnic reconciliation. Let's seek equality for all humans.
Richard Hazeltine
Napa
