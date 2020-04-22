We must defeat Trump in November

According to new reports, President Trump, at the last minute, instructed his Treasury Department to have his name printed on all stimulus checks.
What's next ? His picture at all government buildings and historical sites?
It reminds me that when my wife and I visited China, Mao's picture was everywhere.
Wake up, America. We must defeat this man in November. He is a dangerous and mentally disturbed individual who is trying to destroy our democracy.
Dave Sumbardo
Napa
