We must defeat Trump in November

According to new reports, President Trump, at the last minute, instructed his Treasury Department to have his name printed on all stimulus checks.

What's next ? His picture at all government buildings and historical sites?

It reminds me that when my wife and I visited China, Mao's picture was everywhere.

Wake up, America. We must defeat this man in November. He is a dangerous and mentally disturbed individual who is trying to destroy our democracy.

Dave Sumbardo

Napa

