We must fight speeding in St. Helena

I agree wholeheartedly with Ms. Trippe’s thoughtful and practical letter imploring the Napa City Council to do something about the egregious speeding in Napa ("Napa City Council must address speeding in many neighborhoods," Jan. 27).

We have a similar problem in St. Helena, and our City Council, mayor, and police for decades have shown no willingness to deal with the speeding problem. Face-to-face meetings with all of them have been a complete waste of time. They offer only excuses for why it’s impractical to enforce speed limits on city streets rather than take effective action.

My street has 35 mph posted, and pedestrians, bicyclists, and dog walkers share the roadway with locals driving 45-65 mph. Will it take more fatalities to get something done?

Ross Allen

St. Helena

