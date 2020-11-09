We must recognize the work of ballot counters

It seems likely that a time is coming when a grateful American people will insist that the ballot counters, nationwide, who worked tirelessly for many hours during a pandemic when mail-in ballots have greatly added to their tasks, must be recognized for their special contribution to our democratic traditions and values in this past election.

Mail-in ballots seem likely to become standard practice in many states long after we have overcome the coronavirus. The key role of ballot counters seems likely to become an essential part of virtually all future nationwide elections.

Our greatly increased appreciation of “First Responders” has been expressed in many ways and may offer us guidance in showing how much we value the contribution of ballot counters.

David Loberg

Napa