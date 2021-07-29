We must require vaccinations

Children can’t go to school if they haven’t been immunized for Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Polio, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Hepatitis and Chickenpox.

Why not COVID-19? We have the vaccines, and soon they will be ruled safe for even very young children.

The COVID-19 pandemic killed over 600,000 and counting Americans. In response we crashed our economy, closed our schools, isolated ourselves from family and friends and closed our borders.

As time goes on and there are unvaccinated hosts the COVID-19 virus will continue to mutate. This is what viruses do. The latest variant Delta is 70% more contagious than the virus our people were initially attacked by.

The longer we foolishly wait to immunize our entire population the more deadly this plague will become.

No one has the “Right” to condemn others to a dread disease because they choose not to do the one thing that would stop it: get vaccinated.

Jim Beazley

Napa