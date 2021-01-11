We must stand up to Trump

I believe voting Mr. Trump out of office is a good start but he needs to be banned from running for president in the future.

I have seen how he has lied, put in yes-men, tried to ignore 80 million American votes and claim he won this election. Now he has brought up his army to do a dry run on taking over the of government.

He does have his own personal army. According to Ron Suskind, a New York Times reporter who talks to those in the government who worry over all of this, they believe 20% of his base is loyal enough to fight for him. They are certainly willing to die for him.

There are many recorded super spreader events. Four of the five people who died last Wednesday were his followers. That 20% equals 15 million people. 15 million people who probably all own guns and other weapons. There were Molotov cocktails, a long gun, home-made napalm, two pipe bombs and other guns in D.C. last Wednesday.

There were men holding zip ties seen in the capital. These people have already had a plan to kidnap, have a trial and kill the governor of Michigan. Was this a plan for the Congress?

I do not think we can put anything out of the realm of possibilities. The Third Reich, Hitler's regime, started slow and then build.