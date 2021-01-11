We must teach civics, ethics and science

An open letter to educators and parents: I implore you not to let schools open until you have or can be assured there will be required instruction in civics and ethics. Also, there should be enough education in science so that students will understand we are more alike than we are dissimilar and that no one is superior or inferior based on their skin color.

Educators I beg of you to teach these things and do not let students graduate until they can demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of these things.

Today, immigrants becoming citizens learn and know more about our government than many of our natural-born citizens. Parents demand it. If you do, your children hopefully will not have to experience some of the self-inflicted problems we Americans have and continue to deal with in this country. If there ever was a time, this is it.

Dorothy Northey

Yountville